UBS Group Begins Coverage on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Roku Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 2.07. Roku has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $621,027.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,940.16. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,240 shares of company stock worth $6,729,582. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

