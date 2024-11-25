Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $136.78 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.81.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

