Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 98.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Wix.com by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $217.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $95.65 and a 1-year high of $220.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.10.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

