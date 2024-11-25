Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $290.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.14.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.8 %

NXPI stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $198.00 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.