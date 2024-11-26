12,854 Shares in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 15.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

HOPE stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $246.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 96,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $1,287,944.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,216,416.59. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daisy Y. Ha sold 27,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $374,848.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,179,326.98. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,902 shares of company stock worth $1,829,678. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

