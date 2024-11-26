13,020 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 35.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 99,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $5,224,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,557.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 927,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 871,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

