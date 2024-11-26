1,462 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $249.10 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,132. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

