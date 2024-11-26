1,522 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 263,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $5,197,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wix.com from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Wix.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.71.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $223.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.40. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.65 and a 12 month high of $223.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 135.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

