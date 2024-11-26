18,402 Shares in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 180,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 1,118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 312,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,451,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HBIO opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.06. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $97.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.31.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

