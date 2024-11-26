3,548 Shares in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at $74,000.

In other Dayforce news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,269.38. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $63,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,062.69. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,643 shares of company stock valued at $460,877. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAY shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of DAY stock opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.98, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

