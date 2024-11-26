533 Shares in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $258,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at $306,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

TEM stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12. Tempus AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

