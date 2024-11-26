9,071 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XN LP increased its holdings in Toast by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 5,055,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,976,000 after buying an additional 1,467,339 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Toast by 2,889.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,829,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after buying an additional 3,701,893 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Toast by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,517,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after buying an additional 1,604,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Toast by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,236,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,627,000 after buying an additional 406,686 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,884,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,358,000 after purchasing an additional 218,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Trading Up 0.6 %

Toast stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -330.77, a PEG ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Toast

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 22,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $960,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 395,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,603,823.76. This represents a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,932.70. This trade represents a 71.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,498,536 shares of company stock worth $43,997,467. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.