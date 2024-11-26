9,297 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 3.8 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

