Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Accolade from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 164.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 86,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 83,556 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $2,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $306.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.87 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Accolade will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

