Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,910,000 after purchasing an additional 199,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,428,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after buying an additional 118,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after buying an additional 102,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 514,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day moving average of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $120.81.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Baird R W upgraded Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at $568,878.24. This represents a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.