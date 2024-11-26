Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.9 %

BG stock opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average of $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $114.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

