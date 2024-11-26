Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $10,896,330.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,602.30. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

