Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Relx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 30,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 1.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

