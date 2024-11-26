AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Holdings Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 15.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC grew its position in AerCap by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 89.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NYSE AER opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.80.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

