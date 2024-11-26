Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Sells $785,260.00 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CFO Robert O’hare sold 11,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $785,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert O’hare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Robert O’hare sold 79,039 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $5,533,520.39.

On Monday, November 11th, Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,551,590.00.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at $2,629,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Affirm by 25.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Affirm from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

