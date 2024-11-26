Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Sells $785,260.00 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CFO Robert O’hare sold 11,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $785,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Robert O’hare also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Robert O’hare sold 79,039 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $5,533,520.39.
- On Monday, November 11th, Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,551,590.00.
Affirm Trading Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ AFRM opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at $2,629,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Affirm by 25.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AFRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Affirm from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
