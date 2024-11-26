Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,588 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.1% of True North Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 61,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,802,497.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,043 shares in the company, valued at $42,309,126.60. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,170 shares of company stock worth $92,007,745. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Apple Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $232.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.06 and a 200 day moving average of $218.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

