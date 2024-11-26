Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,138,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,011,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 303,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,110,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,084,000 after buying an additional 489,554 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 782,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,742,000 after acquiring an additional 63,716 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. This represents a 39.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.2 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

ADM opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

