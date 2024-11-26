Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 17,759 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.22, for a total value of $7,107,506.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,289.82. This represents a 50.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, November 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.39, for a total value of $330,628.48.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 836 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.68, for a total value of $323,264.48.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.23, for a total value of $280,575.36.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $399.79 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.69 and a 1 year high of $431.97. The company has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.66.

Arista Networks’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, December 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.