AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of AtriCure worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AtriCure by 70.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 38.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

ATRC opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.59. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 1.41.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

