AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.36% of AutoNation worth $25,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,910,000 after buying an additional 41,712 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $170,270,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Stock Performance
AutoNation stock opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.35 and a 1-year high of $197.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AN
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AutoNation
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.