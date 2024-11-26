AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.36% of AutoNation worth $25,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,910,000 after buying an additional 41,712 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $170,270,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.35 and a 1-year high of $197.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

