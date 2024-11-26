Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $27,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco by 304.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Invesco from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Invesco stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -89.13%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

