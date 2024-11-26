Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 117.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 45,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $204.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.96 and its 200 day moving average is $226.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.62 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

