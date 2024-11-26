Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $5,329,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. This trade represents a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $698,569.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,656.02. This represents a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,466 shares of company stock worth $6,973,828 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

