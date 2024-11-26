Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Robert Half by 27,895.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,244,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,492 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Robert Half by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,681,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,005 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,439,000 after purchasing an additional 786,031 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half by 54.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,218,000 after buying an additional 575,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter worth $35,357,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Robert Half Stock Performance

RHI stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.80.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.37%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.