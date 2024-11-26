Avior Wealth Management LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth $2,063,879,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter worth $145,989,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Viking in the 2nd quarter worth $73,247,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viking during the second quarter valued at about $58,008,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at about $42,008,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIK. Morgan Stanley raised Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $46.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

