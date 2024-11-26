B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 3,313 Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter valued at $5,889,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,711,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Solventum Price Performance

SOLV opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

