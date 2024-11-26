B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 29,937,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,046,000 after buying an additional 25,829,185 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,754,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after buying an additional 2,103,938 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,042,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,899,000 after buying an additional 1,992,576 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,529,719 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1,019.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after buying an additional 1,020,900 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Up 2.2 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.74. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PARA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

