B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $251,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 342.5% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 51.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 39,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Match Group from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

