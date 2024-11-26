B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $251,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 342.5% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 51.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 39,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Match Group Price Performance
Match Group stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTCH
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Match Group
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.