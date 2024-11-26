Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded to Hold Rating by China Renaissance

China Renaissance downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIDU. Dbs Bank lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $82.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Baidu has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $126.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 630.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Baidu by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

