Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Director Acquires C$2,135,291.53 in Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 85,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.03 per share, with a total value of C$2,135,291.53.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

TSE:ABX opened at C$24.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$18.65 and a 1 year high of C$29.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABX shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.14.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading

