Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Director Acquires C$2,135,291.53 in Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 85,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.03 per share, with a total value of C$2,135,291.53.
Barrick Gold Stock Performance
TSE:ABX opened at C$24.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$18.65 and a 1 year high of C$29.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54.
Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
