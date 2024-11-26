Bath & Body Works’ (BBWI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $35.78 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $2,921,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 820,379 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 40,793 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 152.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,189,000 after buying an additional 544,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

