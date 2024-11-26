BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,503 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,308,000 after purchasing an additional 669,137 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 361.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,219 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,217,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,482,000 after purchasing an additional 324,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,410,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 652,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $197,334.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,096.80. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $698,569.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,656.02. This trade represents a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,828 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

