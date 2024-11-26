BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 706.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRP by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of BRP by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $2,422,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins downgraded BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cibc World Mkts downgraded BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

BRP Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 79.58% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

