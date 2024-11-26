CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,453 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CAE were worth $24,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CAE Stock Performance

NYSE:CAE opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46.

CAE Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.