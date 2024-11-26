Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $28,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.4 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.