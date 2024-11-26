Caprock Group LLC Has $125,000 Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,757,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 146,327 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter worth $776,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 1,505.0% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 156,058 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,889,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,327,000 after purchasing an additional 807,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,057,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CEMEX from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

CX opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

