Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.84.

CS opened at C$9.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$5.26 and a 12 month high of C$11.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.74. The company has a market cap of C$7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$572.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$612.00 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$5,249,450.00. Also, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$554,880.00. Insiders sold a total of 974,079 shares of company stock valued at $10,016,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

