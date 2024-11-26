Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 33,016 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,957,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $115,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,583 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,885.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 497,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 472,370 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,676,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $104,313,000 after buying an additional 301,900 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after acquiring an additional 276,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 448,965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after acquiring an additional 272,141 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

