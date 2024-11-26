Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 49,115 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 968,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,115 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $129,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,597,000 after buying an additional 57,989 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,082,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,501,000 after acquiring an additional 183,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,432,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,814,000 after acquiring an additional 374,522 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,073,000 after purchasing an additional 47,157 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,199 shares of company stock worth $1,080,634 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.62.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

