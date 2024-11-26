Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $114,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 65,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 197.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 65,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.37 and a fifty-two week high of $134.98.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

