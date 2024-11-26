Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $106.92 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 83,947 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $106,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,831 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $1,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $481,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,510 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,345,000. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $184.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.28 and its 200 day moving average is $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $190.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

