Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $111.37 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,026,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $111,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3,214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $2,887,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $2,677,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

