Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $114.53 Million Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,536 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $114,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 735.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $63,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 91.36%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

