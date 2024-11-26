Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $116.67 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,620,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $116,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $905,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,844 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 13.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,515,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $529,212,000 after buying an additional 905,431 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $335,426,000. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,667,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,836,000 after acquiring an additional 48,393 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,386,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $171,833,000 after acquiring an additional 108,626 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Aptiv Stock Up 5.0 %

APTV opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.