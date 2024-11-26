Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $117.10 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Stifel Financial worth $117,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $117.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $119.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.66.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,535.42. The trade was a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

